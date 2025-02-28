Jharkhand: Literacy rate in females grew faster than males in last 5 yrs, shows Economic Survey Jharkhand economic survey shows that the state's economy will grow at 6.07 per cent in the current financial year of 2024-25.

Jharkhand Finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Friday tabled the state economic survey in the Assembly. Among several keynotes, the ES showed the literacy rate of women grew faster than men in Jharkhand in the last five years. The survey also shows that the state's economy will grow at 6.7 per cent in the current financial year of 2024-25.

Jharkhand literacy rate in males and females

As per the data presented via economic survey, male literacy grew at an annual average rate of 0.47 per cent from 2019-20 to 2023-24, while female literacy saw a much faster annual growth of 2.5 per cent during the period.

In 2019-20, around 81.4 per cent of men and 64.1 per of women were literate. The figure rose to 82.8 per cent for men and 70.6 per cent for women in 2023-24. The survey further showed that the gender disparity index in literacy rate has improved in the state from 0.79 in 2019-20 to 0.85 in 2023-24. This index value closely aligns with the national index of 0.

86 in 2023-24.

State's economic growth exceeded country's growth: ES

The survey tabled in the Assembly today claimed that the economic growth rate of Jharkhand exceeded that of the country in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Between the years 2020-21 and 2023-24, Jharkhand grew at an average annual rate of 9.1 per cent, while the country grew at an average annual rate of 8.3 per cent," it said. It also gives a positive indication of the state's intention to make Jharkhand a Rs 10 trillion economy (Rs 10 lakh crore) by 2029-30.

"The economy at current prices has been estimated to be Rs 4,61,010 crore in the year 2023-24.If it grows at the rate of 14.2 per cent per annum, it will exceed Rs 10 lakh crore by the year 2029-30.

The past performance of the state's economy gives the confidence that a 14.2 per cent growth in its nominal GSDP (GSDP at current prices) is achievable," the survey said.

Mining royalties projected to generate Rs 19,300 crore in FY 25

The survey also estimated mining royalties will fetch Rs 19,300 crore in the ongoing fiscal year. The total value of mineral production in Jharkhand as of March 2024 stood at approximately Rs 75,358 crore, underscoring the state's rich reserves of coal, iron ore, and bauxite, it said.

"In the fiscal year 2024-25, Jharkhand's mining sector has continued to demonstrate robust growth, solidifying its role as a key driver of the state's economic development. The sector's contribution to the state's non-tax revenue continues to grow, with mining royalties projected to generate 19,300 crore for FY 2024-25, reflecting a 20 per cent increase compared to the revised estimates from the previous fiscal year," the survey tabled in the Assembly by Jharkhand Finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore said.

(PTI inputs)