Jharkhand road accident: 5 killed, 25 injured as bus carrying marriage party overturns in Latehar Jharkhand road accident: The accident in Latehar left five people dead on the spot. It is not clear on what caused the accident and an investigation has been launched.

Ranchi:

At least five people lost their lives and 25 others were injured after a bus carrying marriage party overturned in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, said the police on Sunday. The bus was going to Mahuadanr from Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district when it met with an accident at the Orsa valley under Mahuadanr police station limits.

The accident left five people dead on the spot, the Jharkhand Police said, adding that a rescue operation was launched and those who were injured have been hospitalised. It is not clear on what caused the accident and an investigation has been launched, the police further said.

"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital," Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav told news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken cognisance of the incident and directed Latehar district administration to provide immediate assistance to the victims. "Take immediate cognisance and provide appropriate health facilities to the injured," he posted in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

Three major accidents in last 24 hours

This is the third major accident that has happened in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours. On Saturday night, three people were killed and another person was injured after a car in which they were travelling collided with head-on with a truck near Ghasidih village under Deori police station limits.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured were admitted to a hospital. "Two persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Another accident was reported in Jhalakdih area when a motorcycle collided with an e-rickshaw, killing one person and injuring six others. The injured were hospitalised for further treatment.

