7 killed as speeding truck crushes several in Jharkhand's Khunti; 3 children among dead; PM, CM express grief

At least seven people lost their lives after being mowed down by a "uncontrolled speeding truck" in the Khunti district of Jharkhand, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night on the Karra-Torpa main road, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Karra police station. The people had gathered at the spot following another accident that involved a scooty when they were crushed by the truck.

Six people immediately lost their lives, while one died during the treatment at the hospital, the police said. The deceased include three children, three women and one male. They were identified as Pako Devi, Kasila Devi, Manhu Devi, Golu Kumar, Anjali Kumari, Tuti Kumari, and Saurabh Nayak.

A woman, identified as Khushbu Kumari, was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

"Seven people died and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district. An overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider," Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishabh Garg was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The eyewitnesses said the deceased had gathered at the spot around 9.30 pm on Thursday to assist a scooty rider who had met with an accident. They said the scooty rider had lost control and crashed into bushes near the Jone-Ludru turn after which the locals arrived to help him.

While they were assisting him, a speeding truck with number plate 'JH 02 AJ 1377' came from the Torpa side and crushed them, killing six instantly. The incident caused a complete chaos after which the locals informed the police and the administration. The injured were taken to the Khunti Sadar Hospital, where Saurabh (12) lost his life, taking the death count to seven.

The police have launched an investigation about the incident, and further details will be revealed following a probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is 'deeply saddened' with the mishap in Khunti, expressing condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his grief over the incident and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May Marang Buru grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to their grieving families to bear this immense loss," he said on X.

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