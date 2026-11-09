Jharkhand: At least 7 dead as speeding truck rams into pick-up van in Hazaribag

New Delhi:

At least seven people lost their lives after a speeding truck collided with a pick-up van in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, the police said on Monday. The pick-up van was carrying a body and mourners to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to perform his last rites.

The accident, which also left several others wounded, happened around 10.30 am when the pick-up van halted at the Mahanetand near the Danua valley when it was hit by the speeding truck from behind. The van was carrying 19 people when the accident took place. The driver fled from the spot following the accident.

Five of the people had died immediately on the spot. They were identified as Dhokla Kumar (45), Budhni Devi (50), Ramkisun Mahto (50), Rameshwar Kumar (70), and Raju Pandit (40). Two others, Savitri Devi and Rubia Devi, had suffered critical injuries. They were taken to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

"One patient was in critical condition and was referred to a higher medical center in Ranchi; however, this individual passed away either while being shifted into the vehicle or just as it was departing. In total, there have been seven deaths," Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital's Dr Raj Kishore was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Twelve people were also injured in the incident, officials said. One of them is severely injured, but his condition now remains stable after being referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"One patient remains in critical condition and is currently being stabilised. Once stabilised, a CT scan will be performed to determine the next course of action. Two other patients, who were stable, have been admitted to a ward. Another patient is still in the emergency department but is in stable condition. Others sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment on an OPD basis," Kishore said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arjun Munda has expressed shock over the accident and paid tribute to those who lost their lives. "It is extremely unfortunate that a family travelling to Varanasi to attend the funeral of a person fell victim to this tragic accident," he said.

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