Jharkhand govt transfers 48 IPS officers of 14 districts in major bureaucratic reshuffle The move follows the Jharkhand government's decision a day earlier to appoint new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 20 districts.

Ranchi:

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday transferred 48 IPS officers, including the senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police across 14 districts, according to an official notification.

The move follows the government's decision a day earlier to appoint new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 20 districts.

As per the notification issued by the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department, Amol V Homkar, who was serving as IG Operations, has been appointed as IG Railways. ADG Priya Dubey has been given additional charge of ADG Modernisation cum Training.

The notification further stated that Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar has been assigned additional charge as IG JAP.

ADG Railways Tadasha Mishra has been transferred as Special Secretary in the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department, while ADG Operations Sanjay Anandrao Latkar has been given the charge of ADG Railways.

Additionally, the state government has changed the SSPs and SPs of Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, along with those of Pakur, Garhwa, Lohardaga, Simdega, Hazaribagh, Jamtara, Godda, West Singhbhum, Chaibasa, Gumla, Khunti, Bokaro, and Chatra districts.

The government has also transferred Ranchi's SP City, SP Rural, and Dhanbad's SP City.

(With PTI inputs)