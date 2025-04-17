Jharkhand govt employees with salary accounts at SBI will get insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore The Jharkhand government signed an agreement with SBI on Thursday about the salary of its employees. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Finance Department and the bank in the presence of CM Hemant Soren.

Ranchi:

Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Jharkhand. The state government employees having salary accounts with the SBI will get various benefits, including accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore, health insurance, and life insurance at no additional cost.

In this regard, the Jharkhand government has signed an agreement with SBI on Thursday about the salary of its employees. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Finance Department and the bank in the presence of CM Hemant Soren.

"The government is committed to the security and welfare of all its employees. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in providing financial security to them," Soren said, addressing the programme at the state secretariat.

Government employees play a significant role in the state's development, serving as key contributors to policy formulation and the implementation of action plans, he said.

SBI's Chief General Manager (Bihar Circle) KV Bangarraju said that of the 1.75 lakh state government employees, around 70,000 police personnel already get the added benefits.

"Now, the remaining 1.05 lakh employees will be getting the enhanced benefits," he said.

The SBI operates 580 branches, 1,260 ATMs, and around 2,600 Customer Service Points (CSPs) in Jharkhand, he added.