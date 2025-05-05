Jharkhand: Father and son electrocuted after bike comes in contact with live wire A father and son in Jharkhand’s Palamu district were electrocuted after their motorcycle came in contact with a snapped high-tension wire, sparking anger over alleged power department negligence.

Ranchi:

A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning in Jharkhand’s Palamu district when a motorcycle came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire, killing a 45-year-old man and his 12-year-old son. The incident took place in Khargara village under Haidarnagar police station limits, police confirmed.

According to Haidarnagar police station in-charge Afzal Ansari, the victims, Bindu Mehta and his son Vipin Mehta, were on their way to fetch diesel for a generator set to be used in a family wedding when their motorcycle touched a live 11,000-volt wire. The high-tension wire had snapped and was lying across the road, eventually falling into a nearby canal.

Both father and son suffered severe electric burns and died on the spot. Their motorcycle was also completely destroyed in the incident due to the fire caused by the electric shock.

Tragically, the incident occurred just hours before the wedding of Bindu Mehta’s niece, turning a moment of celebration into deep mourning. Local residents expressed anger and grief, blaming the incident on the negligence of the electricity department. They claimed the snapped wire had not been addressed in time, despite being a major hazard.

Soon after the incident, family members and villagers rushed to the site. The entire village has been plunged into sorrow, as what was meant to be a joyous occasion has been overshadowed by loss. The grieving family is in a state of shock, struggling to cope with the sudden deaths.

Further investigation into the cause of the snapped wire and possible negligence by the power department is underway.