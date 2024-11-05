Jharkhand elections: Yogi Adityanath slams JMM-Congress govt, likens ex-minister Alamgir Alam to Aurangzeb

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in election-bound Jharkhand's Koderma on Tuesday. The chief minister is scheduled to address two more party rallies in Hazaribagh and Jamshedpur respectively later in the day. Yogi targeted the JMM-Congress coalition government, pointing out corruption cases against its ministers. He likened former minister Alamgir Alam to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, saying Alam looted the state the way Aurangzeb did. Alam, who was arrested in an alleged tender scam, resigned in June this year.

Earlier Aurangzeb had looted the country, he had destroyed the holy temples of the country and what is happening now, there is an Alamgir Alam in Jharkhand - former minister and JMM leader in whose house stacks of cash found, there can be no worse way of looting than this, the CM said.

"BJP is the guarantee of country's security, self-respect, employment, women empowerment. BJP is also the guarantee of the coordination between development and heritage...Today, you are witnessing the leadership of PM Modi. You would have also witnessed the grand celebration of deepotsav after 500 years in Ayodhya..."

"This election is the time to answer those who have cheated people of the state. The people of the country had given Congress a chance to rule, but did they ever run any scheme with honesty," he asked.

Modi ji removed Article 370 (Special status to Jammu and Kashmir), the pain that Congress and its allies had caused to Kashmir, the CM said.

The only cure for the mafia is the BJP, earlier there was an atmosphere of fear of the mafia in Uttar Pradesh, but since the bulldozer started roaring in the state, every criminal has become a saint, or has been eliminated, he added.

