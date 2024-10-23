JMM releases first list of 35 candidates, CM Hemant Soren to contest from Barhait, wife Kalpana from Gandey

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released it first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections 2024. The ruling party fielded Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the Barhait Assembly constituency while his wife Kalpana Soren from the Gandey seat.
Most ministers in the Soren government, including Dipak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Hafizul Hassan, Bebi Devi and Baidyanath Ram were named from their respective seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024.
The candidate list includes MT Raja from Rajmahal seat, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, Basant Soren from Dumka, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar, Kedar Hazra from Jamua seat, Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur and Bebi Devi from Damuri.
4 JMM leaders including minister file nominations
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur and three others filed their nomination papers as JMM nominees on Monday, ahead of the party's official candidate announcements.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar said that a total of 21 candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday for the first phase of the assembly elections.
The nomination process for the first phase started on October and altogether 25 candidates filed their nominations till date. The last date of filing nomination is October 25, while candidates can withdraw their names by October 30.
