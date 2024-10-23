JMM releases first list of 35 candidates, CM Hemant Soren to contest from Barhait, wife Kalpana from Gandey

Follow us on Image Source : X/HEMANTSORENJMM Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife Kalpana Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released it first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections 2024. The ruling party fielded Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the Barhait Assembly constituency while his wife Kalpana Soren from the Gandey seat.

Most ministers in the Soren government, including Dipak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Hafizul Hassan, Bebi Devi and Baidyanath Ram were named from their respective seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024.

The candidate list includes MT Raja from Rajmahal seat, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, Basant Soren from Dumka, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar, Kedar Hazra from Jamua seat, Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur and Bebi Devi from Damuri.

4 JMM leaders including minister file nominations

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur and three others filed their nomination papers as JMM nominees on Monday, ahead of the party's official candidate announcements.

While Thakur will contest from Garhwa, Sanjib Sardar filed his papers from Potka, Mangal Kalindi from Jugsalai and Anant Pratap Deo from Bhawanathpur. However, hours later, the JMM included them in the candidate list.

The assembly elections for the 81 seats will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting set for November 23.

Chief Minister Soren had on Saturday said INDIA bloc will contest the elections together, with Congress and JMM aiming to field candidates in 70 of the 81 seats.