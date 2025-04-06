Jharkhand: Couple shot in Palamu, woman killed and husband injured in possible revenge attack This incident occurred at a time when security was heightened across Jharkhand due to Ram Navami, with police deployed in "sensitive" districts like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, and Hazaribagh to handle any untoward situation.

In a tragic incident, a couple was shot by assailants in Palamu district, resulting in the death of the woman. The police confirmed the incident on Sunday, stating that it occurred on Saturday night in Kajri village. According to the authorities, armed attackers entered the couple's home and opened fire, killing Babita Devi on the spot. Her husband, Ram Singh, was critically injured and has been admitted to the Mediniray Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A possible revenge attack

Police officials indicated that the attack appears to be related to a previous grudge, though they emphasized that a thorough investigation would be required to determine the exact motive behind the assault. During the investigation, local villagers were able to capture one of the attackers, who was identified as a resident of Gaya district in Bihar. The police are actively searching for other suspects involved in the crime.

Tightened security amid Ram Navami celebrations

The incident occurred just as security was being ramped up across Jharkhand in light of the upcoming Ram Navami festival. In anticipation of potential unrest, additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, and Hazaribagh. These measures include surveillance through CCTV cameras, drone monitoring, and the presence of security personnel equipped with video cameras.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level meeting to review the security arrangements, urging officials to take strict action against anyone spreading rumours during the festival. He emphasised that particular attention should be paid to identified sensitive areas, especially in light of recent years’ trend of bike rallies during the Ram Navami celebrations. Soren clearly stated that no bike rallies would be permitted under any circumstances.

In Ranchi alone, over 2,000 police personnel and 200 magistrates have been deployed. Additionally, 650 CCTV cameras and 10 drones have been placed at key locations to monitor movement in real-time. The authorities have also ensured adequate traffic management, proper lighting on main roads, access to drinking water, and the establishment of medical camps to provide necessary assistance during the festival.

The situation remains tense, but authorities are working diligently to maintain peace and order during the celebrations.