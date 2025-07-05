Jharkhand coal mine collapse: One dead, several feared trapped after portion of mine caves in The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area in the district. Officials said that an administrative team has been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

In a tragic incident, a portion of a coal mine collapsed during alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district killing one person with several feared trapped, the police said on Saturday.

"One body has been recovered so far and rescue operation is underway, as more people are suspected to be trapped," Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI. He said that some villagers were involved in “illegal” mining of coal at the site.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said, “We received information about the incident in the morning. An administrative team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter.”