Jharkhand elections: JMM fields Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday fielded its Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi in the second list for Jharkhand assembly elections. Maji was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in June 2022.

She had previously served as the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women and was the former president of the JMM's women's wing. She had contested the Ranchi Assembly seat unsuccessfully in 2014 and 2019.

Meanwhile, BJP has given a ticket to C P Singh, the veteran BJP MLA who is seeking a record seventh term from the Ranchi assembly seat.

JMM first list of 35 candidates

Earlier, the JMM released the first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The ruling party fielded Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the Barhait Assembly constituency while his wife Kalpana Soren from the Gandey seat.

Hemant Soren is the sitting MLA from Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district. He won the seat by 25,740 votes over his nearest BJP rival Simon Malto in the 2019 assembly elections.

His wife Kalpana Soren had won the Gandey bypoll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

The candidate list includes MT Raja from Rajmahal seat, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, Basant Soren from Dumka, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar, Kedar Hazra from Jamua seat, Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur and Bebi Devi from Damuri.

Most ministers in the Soren government, including Dipak Birua (Chaibasa -ST), Ramdas Soren (Ghatsila- ST), Hafizul Hassan (Madhupur), Bebi Devi (Damuri) and Baidhnath Ram (Latehar) were named from their respective seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP in the state. The JMM had won 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

Also Read: JMM releases first list of 35 candidates, CM Hemant Soren to contest from Barhait, wife Kalpana from Gandey

Also Read: Jharkhand Elections: RJD releases list of 6 candidates, fields Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, check list