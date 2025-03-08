Jharkhand: 13-year-old girl raped at friend's house in Jamshedpur, police arrest three The girl visited her friend's house to meet her where she was raped by the friend's uncle. Her friend's parents tried to cover it up, after which they both were also arrested along with the prime accused.

In a startling incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her friend's house in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, the police said. According to police, the uncle of her friend raped her after which her friend's parent tried to cover it up. The officials added that on Saturday, the prime accused and his parents were arrested.

As per the police, the heinous crime took place in the Golmuri police station area on Thursday when the girl went to meet her friend. The minor girl was allegedly raped by the friend's uncle, who is 48 years old. After she was raped and her friend's parents came to know about it, they tried to cover it up but the girl told her father and mother, the police said.

Upon hearing the heart-wrenching ordeal, the victim's parents complained to the police, they added. They said that the prime accused is an acquaintance of the friend's mother, who used to treat him as a brother.

All three arrested individuals were presented before the court, which sent the uncle and father of the survivor's friend to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the mother of the survivor's friend was admitted to a hospital with asthma complications. The police said that the case was registered, and the investigation was underway.

Minor girl raped in Moradabad

Earlier, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and gang-raped repeatedly in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the accused was arrested.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagatpur police station Sanjay Kumar Panchal said that according to a complaint lodged by her family members, during the girl's captivity, "the accused allegedly burned an 'Om' tattoo on her hand with acid, forcibly fed her meat, and subjected her to further torture".

He said that based on the complaint, four accused- Salman, Zubair, Rashid, and Arif- have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With PTI Inputs)