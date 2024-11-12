Jamshedpur West Assembly Election 2024: Will JD-U's Saryu Roy regain his seat from Congress's Banna Gupta?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamshedpur West Assembly Election

Jamshedpur West Assembly Election 2024: The Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes battle in the 2024 elections, as JDU's Sarya Roy is set to face Congress's Banna Gupta. In 2019, Gupta secured a total of 96,778 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Devendra Nath Singh stood second with a total of 74,195 votes.

Key candidates

The key candidates for the Jamshedpur West are Congress-sitting MLA Banna Gupta, and JDU leader Saryu Roy among others. Notably, the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI-ML are jointly contesting the Jharkhand polls under I.N.D.I.A. bloc, while the BJP is contesting with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

As per seat arrangement in NDA, BJP is contesting in 68 seats, AJSU in 10 seats, JDU in 2 seats and LJP (Ram Vilas) has been given 1 seat. In the INDIA bloc, JMM is contesting in 41 seats, Congress in 30, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 6 and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) in 4 seats.

Jamshedpur West Constituency

Designated as constituency number 49, Jamshedpur West is part of the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. It is located in the Purbi Singhbhum district. The seat is unreserved. Roy contested elections as a BJP candidate until 2014, when he won and was appointed a minister in the Raghubar Das government. However, after falling out with Das, he rebelled against the party and ran as an independent in the Jamshedpur East constituency, ultimately defeating the chief minister.

Jamshedpur West Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,57,169 voters in the Jamshedpur West constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 2,023,42 were male and 4,54,827 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. In 2019, the total number of valid votes was 192476.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Banna Gupta of the Indian National Congress defeated BJP's Devendra Nath Singh by 22,583 votes.

In the 2014 elections, the-then BJP leader Saryu Roy defeated Gupta by securing 95,346 votes. At that time, Gupta secured 84,829 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP in the state. The JMM had won 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

