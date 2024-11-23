Jaganathpur Assembly Election Results Live: Will former CM Madhu Kora's wife Geeta wrest seat from Congress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaganathpur Assembly Election Results

Jaganathpur Assembly Election 2024: The vote counting began as the Election Commission started declaring the results. The Jaganathpur Assembly constituency witnessed a high-stakes battle in the 2024 elections, as former chief minister Madhu Kora's wife and BJP candidate Geeta Kora took on the incumbent Congress MLA Sona Ram Sinku.

Designated as constituency number 54, Jaganathpur is an assembly constituency in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. It is one of the six assembly seats under the Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Key candidates

The key candidates for the Jaganathpur seat are BJP leader Geeta Kora, Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku, Jharkhand Party's Laxmi Narayan Gagrai and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha's Lakshmi Narayan Laguri.

The wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Kora, Geeta Kora is a two-term MLA from the Jaganathpur seat. She was elected from the assembly seat in 2009 and 2014. Later in 2019, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Singhbhum seat. In 2024, she joined the BJP but was defeated in the Lok Sabha election. Now the BJP has fieled her in Jaganathpur against Congress's Sona Ram Sinku, who is eyeing to win his second term as Jaganathpur MLA.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sona Ram Sinku of Congress defeated Mangal Singh Bobonga of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) by 11,606 votes. BJP's Sudhir Kumar Sundi stood in third position with 16,450 votes

In the 2014 assembly election, Geeta Kora contested on her party Jai Bharat Samanta Party (JBSP) and won the seat by defeating BJP's Mangal Singh Suren. JMM's Mangal Singh Bobonga stood at third position.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.