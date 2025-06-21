Illegal arms factory busted in Bokaro: Kolkata Police, Jharkhand ATS recover cache of firearms, cash The makeshift factory was reportedly operating in the warehouse situated opposite Kaberi Marriage Hall, hidden in plain sight in a semi-urban locality.

Ranchi:

Acting on intelligence developed by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, a joint operation by the STF, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and local police from Gandhinagar OP (Bokaro) unearthed an illegal firearms manufacturing unit operating out of a warehouse near Kaberi Marriage Hall in Jaridih Uppar Bazar, Bokaro district, Jharkhand.

In a raid conducted on June 20, authorities successfully busted the active improvised firearms factory and arrested two individuals who were caught red-handed assembling weapons on site. The raid also involved the cooperation of the Gandhinagar OP and marks the 18th intelligence-driven joint operation by Kolkata Police’s STF in the past three years.

Factory busted, arsenal and machinery seized

During the raid, the team recovered a cache of weapon parts and manufacturing tools from the premises, including, six semi-finished pistols, nine pistol bodies, six pistol sliders, 13 pistol barrel plates, three scrap metal plates, Rs 1,00,000 in cash (approx), one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drill machine, one grinding and polishing machine

A large quantity of tools, raw materials, and specialized equipment like drill bits, grooving machines, scales, and zeroing tools were also recovered.

The makeshift factory was reportedly operating in the warehouse situated opposite Kaberi Marriage Hall, hidden in plain sight in a semi-urban locality.

Two arrested were residents of Bihar

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Keshav Kumar, 35, son of Vijay Prasad, a resident of Barimaliya village under Gogri police station in Khagaria district, Bihar, and Praven Kumar, 53, son of the late Yogendra Prasad, a resident of Herudiara village under Kasimbazar police station in Bihar's Munger district.

Both suspects are believed to be part of a larger interstate network involved in the illegal arms trade. Investigation in the case is underway.

