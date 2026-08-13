Hemant Soren warns of massive agitation over passage of Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

Ranchi:

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Thursday warned of massive agitation over passage of Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill in Parliament and said Jharkhand will not tolerate step-motherly treatment and there will be fierce opposition to this in every district, every block, every panchayat, every town if the Centre fails to withdraw it. The sharp reaction from the Jharkhand CM came as the Parliament on Thursday passed the Bill, which seeks to restrict states' powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

He also called the legislation a "black bill" and a grave injustice to Jharkhand and said the state would not accept what he described as "stepmotherly treatment" from the Centre and would launch a 'massive agitation' that the entire nation will watch.

Minerals belong to Jharkhand, land belongs to Jharkhand: Soren

In a post on X, Soren said, "Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is a black bill – injustice to Jharkhand, its people. Minerals belong to Jharkhand, land belongs to Jharkhand; so why should Delhi decide on our rights and entitlements?"

It should be noted that Jharkhand accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's total minerals. "The Centre passed it in haste, tying Jharkhand's hands and feet. Jharkhand will launch such a massive agitation to oppose it that the entire nation would see," Soren said.

Earlier in the day, the Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to restrict states' powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

Parliament passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha had passed the bill, while the Rajya Sabha cleared it on Thursday, completing the parliamentary approval process. The bill will become a law after receiving the President's assent.

Responding to the debate in the Upper House, Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the legislation does not seek to interfere with the autonomy or revenue rights of states, but aims to ensure uniform mineral rates across the country. He further stated that the Centre was seeking to regulate major minerals such as coal, limestone, iron ore, copper and manganese, while states would continue to have powers over 49 minor minerals.

He defended the government's approach and said coal was crucial for power generation, with 73 per cent of India's electricity generation coming from coal. For Indian industry to remain competitive globally, availability of electricity is crucial.

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