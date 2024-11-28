Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
  5. Hemant Soren takes dig at BJP hours before oath ceremony in Jharkhand: 'Whenever they try to silence us…'
Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi today.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Ranchi Published : Nov 28, 2024 12:40 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 13:08 IST
Image Source : ANI (FILE) JMM leader Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren dig at BJP: Hours before taking the oath as the chief minister, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Thursday asserted that unity is the biggest weapon of people of the state, who can "neither be divided nor silenced".

In a post on social media platform X in Hindi,  Soren said, "Let there be no doubt about it - our unity is our biggest weapon. We can neither be divided nor silenced. Whenever they push us back, we move forward." 

Hemant Soren takes dig at BJP

In an apparent attack on the BJP-led central government, Soren, who is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, said that whenever "they try to silence us", the revolution grows louder. "Whenever they try to silence us, our voice of rebellion, revolution grows louder because we are Jharkhandis, and Jharkhandis do not bow down," he said.

"Our fight is firm and unceasing. The struggle continues and will continue till the last breath," he asserted.

'Historic day': Soren

Calling the day historic, he stated that it would further strengthen "our collective struggle," as well as the spirit of love, brotherhood, and the commitment of the people of Jharkhand to justice. "Today is not about political victory, today is the day to reiterate our struggle for social justice, the daily battle to strengthen social unity. Today also tells us that the great people of Jharkhand are standing together amidst the increasing pressure on democracy. Today, a voice is resonating in every village, every city...” Soren said.

When "deep cracks" are emerging in the social structure, there is a need to resolve for unity, the JMM leader said. Congratulating the people for ‘Abua government (self-governance)’, he said Jharkhand has always given birth to protests and struggles, and the JMM is moving ahead every day carrying the legacy of heroes like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sido-Kanhu, Amar Shaheed Telanga Kharia, Phulo-Jhano, Poto Ho and Sheikh Bhikhari.

 Hemant Soren to take oath as 14th CM of Jharkhand

Soren is all set to take oath as chief minister in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on Thursday. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend swearing in.  

Soren will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. He will be sworn in as the chief minister for the fourth term. The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm.

In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA, which managed only 24 seats. Soren retained Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes.

JMM contested 43 seats and won 34, the party's highest-ever tally in its history. The Congress got 16 seats, RJD four, and the CPI (ML) secured two seats in the INDIA bloc. As per the arrangement, RJD may get one ministerial berth.

(With PTI inputs)

