Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on November 26: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JMM leader Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren swearing-in: JMM leader Hemant Soren will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time on November 26, said sources. According to sources, the oath-taking ceremony is expected to be attended by several opposition leaders from I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Key leaders including Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and others are likely to attend.

Hemant Soren Cabinet

Soren is in discussions with senior Congress leaders to finalize the structure of the new government. According to sources, the cabinet will include six ministers from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) quota apart from the CM, four from the Congress, and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

JMM stunning comeback

The JMM-led coalition on Saturday stormed to power for the second time in a row in Jharkhand, steamrolling the BJP-headed NDA, by winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

The JMM coasted to victory in 34 seats, while alliance partners Congress and RJD won in 16 and four constituencies respectively. The CPI(ML) Liberation got two seats. The NDA, on the other hand, had to be contented with just 24 seats, with BJP winning 21, while its three partners - Ajsu Party, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) and JD(U) – bagged one seat each.

In the 2019 elections, the JMM- Congress- alliance emerged victorious in 47 seats.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is now out on bail in a money-laundering case, led a campaign highlighting the social welfare schemes of his government and alleged conspiracy against him by the BJP-led Centre, while the saffron party canvassed aggressively focusing on "corruption" of his administration and "infiltration from Bangladesh".

Also Read: PM Modi congratulates JMM-led alliance for victory in Jharkhand assembly polls

Also Read: Jharkhand Election Results: First reaction of Champai Soren who switched sides ahead of polls | Watch