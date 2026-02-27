Advertisement
Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal
Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation results 2026 LIVE: The counting for the Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation begins at 8 am. The last municipal election was held in 2015.

Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation begins on Friday, February 27, along with results for eight other Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process.

The Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation has a total of 36 seats, comprising 36 ward councillor posts and one mayoral seat. The previous municipal elections were held in 2018, when BJP's Roshni Tirkey won the mayor's post, defeating Gunja Devi of the Congress, and BJP's Raj Kumar Lal won the deputy mayor's post, beating Anand Dev of Congress.

Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation Election Results

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begin

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP vs Congress contest in 2018

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Roshni Tirkey elected Mayor of Hazaribagh in 2018

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP won 2018 elections

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key facts

    In the 2018 municipal elections, voting was held for 36 ward councillor seats and one mayoral post in the Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation. The election was significant as the mayoral seat was reserved for the EBC-I category.

     

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hazaribagh seat structure and reservation status

    The Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation is reserved for EBC-I and has a total of 37 directly elected seats. These include 36 ward councillor positions and one mayoral seat. The last municipal election was held in 2018, shaping the current civic leadership of the city.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    562 candidates in fray

    As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded highest turnout

    Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.
    Over 43 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 6,000-plus candidates.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    62% voter turnout recorded

    Around 62 per cent of the nearly 43 lakh voters cast their ballots in the civic elections held across 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on February 23.Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state. Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 5 pm. "Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes today

