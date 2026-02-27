Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation begins on Friday, February 27, along with results for eight other Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process.

The Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation has a total of 36 seats, comprising 36 ward councillor posts and one mayoral seat. The previous municipal elections were held in 2018, when BJP's Roshni Tirkey won the mayor's post, defeating Gunja Devi of the Congress, and BJP's Raj Kumar Lal won the deputy mayor's post, beating Anand Dev of Congress.

Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.

