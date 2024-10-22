Hazaribagh Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hazaribagh Assembly Election 2024

Hazaribagh Assembly Election 2024: The Hazaribagh Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 25 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Hazaribagh is an assembly constituency located in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are some of the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Manish Jaiswal has been the incumbent member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from Hazaribagh since 2014.

Hazaribagh Assembly constituency holds strategic importance in Jharkhand politics, especially for the BJP. With its mix of urban and rural voters, the constituency is likely to see a competitive contest in 2024, with key issues of development, employment, and industrial growth shaping the outcome. The constituency is located in an area that blends both urban and rural elements, with Hazaribagh town being a significant urban center. The constituency is also known for its coal mines and natural resources.

Hazaribagh Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,85,044 voters in the Hazaribagh constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 2,02,849 were male and 1,821,94 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,285 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hazaribagh in 2019 was 1,401 (1,363 men and 38 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Hazaribagh constituency was 3,35,843. Out of this, 1,78,991 voters were male and 1,56,851 were female voters. There were 705 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hazaribagh in 2014 was 327 (248 men and 79 women).

Hazaribagh Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Hazaribagh constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the first phase on November 13.

Hazaribagh Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Hazaribagh will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Hazaribagh Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a ticket to Pradeep Prasad. While the I.N.D.I.A bloc (allaince Congress and the JMM) is yet to announce its candidate.

Hazaribagh Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manish Jaiswal won the seat with a margin of 51,812 votes (24.22%). He was polled 1,06,208 votes with a vote share of 49.12%. He defeated Congress candidate Ramchandra Prasad, who got 54,396 votes (25.16%). Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate Munna Singh stood third with 31,885 votes (14.75%), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIN) candidate Nadeem Khan was in the fourth position with just 8,919 votes (4.12%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,16,223 (56.16%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manish Jaiswal won the seat. He was polled 89,675 votes with a vote share of 44.46%. Independent (IND) candidate Pradeep Prasad got 62,546 votes (31.01%) and was the runner-up. Jaiswal defeated Prasad by a margin of 27,129 votes (13.61%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 2,01,708 (60.06%). CPI candidate Razi Ahmad came in third with 14,290 votes (7.08%), and Congress candidate Jai Shankar Pathak was in the fourth position with 11,528 votes (5.72%).

Hazaribagh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2000 : Deo Dayal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Saurabh Narain Singh (Congress)

2009: Saurabh Narain Singh (Congress)

2014: Manish Jaiswal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Manish Jaiswal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Hazaribagh Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hazaribagh Assembly constituency was 2,162,23 or 56.16 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 2,01,708 or 60.06 per cent.