Jharkhand: Gangster Aman Sao, accused in over 150 cases, killed in encounter with police in Palamu The incident occurred when Sao was being brought to Ranchi by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on remand. In Palamu, under Ramgarh police station area, police vehicles were attacked by his gang.

Dreaded gangster Aman Sao was killed in an encounter when members of his gang tried to free him from police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday. As per officials, the incident took place a day after state Director General of Police Anurag Gupta said most crime plots in Jharkhand are being hatched inside jails and executed with the help of criminal gangs.

The shootout happened on Tuesday morning when the gangster, accused in over 150 cases and convicted in some cases, was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur jail in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, they said.

Suddenly, members of Sao's gang attacked the vehicle in which he was being brought and attempted to free him near Andheritola in Ramgarh police station area, resulting in a gunfight in which Sao was killed and another police personnel was injured, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manibhushan Prasad said.

Speaking to the media, Jharkhand DGP Gupta said that Aman Sao, also known as Aman Sahu, was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur. IG Operations Amol Homkar has rushed to the spot. The DGP had said on Monday, "Three gangsters -- Vikas Tiwari, Aman Srivastava and Aman Sao -- are running their operations from inside jails. Raids have ALSO been conducted in the Simdega and Hazaribag jails.

Naxalites arrested in separate ops in Jharkhand

Earlier on March 10, two Naxalites were arrested in separate operations in Jharkhand. Acting on a tip-off, TPSC member Ranthu Ganju was arrested from his house in Balumath police station area in Chatra district on Sunday, police said.

Ganju, a sharpshooter, was known as a close aide of Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) 'zonal commander' Bhikhan Ganju. He was named in the murder case of JMM's Balumath block president Dilsher Khan, police said.

In another operation, a member of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was apprehended from the Maneka police station area in the Latehar district, they said. Vinod Parhiya was arrested when he went to the area for extorting local businesses, they added. Police said he was wanted in eight cases registered in Palamu and Latehar districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Five including three kids charred to death as firecracker shop goes up in flames