Five children test HIV positive at Jharkhand hospital after blood transfusion; probe launched | 10 Points The matter first came to the light on Friday after a seven-year-old child suffering from thalassemia was transfused with HIV-infected blood at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank. Later on Saturday, four more cases were from reported from the same Jharkhand town.

Ranchi: A case of medical negligence has been reported from Chaibasa town in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district where five children suffering from thalassemia were detected positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). The incident, which has also reached the Jharkhand High Court, has caused an outrage and triggered panic among the locals, forcing the state health department to launch a probe. Here's everything you need to know about this story in 10 points: The matter first came to the light on Friday after a seven-year-old child suffering from thalassemia was transfused with HIV-infected blood at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank. Later on Saturday, four more cases were from reported from the same Jharkhand town, triggering panic among the people. According to officials, the seven-year-old was transfused 25 units of blood, but they pointed out that the child had tested HIV-positive nearly a week ago. District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee, quoted by news agency PTI, said there are several factors such as exposure to contaminated needles that could lead to HIV. The officials, however, have launched an investigation and constituted a seven-member medical team, which will be led by Jharkhand Director (Health services) Dr Dinesh Kumar. Apart from Kumar, the team will also include Dr Shipra Das, Dr SS Paswan, Dr Bhagat, District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee, Dr Shivcharan Hansda, and Dr Minu Kumari. Kumar on Saturday also visited the Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa and conducted an inspection. Following the inspection, he said there were some discrepancies at the Sadar Hospital blood bank, adding that officials there have been directed to resolve them. "Initial investigation indicates that contaminated blood was transfused to a thalassemia patient. Some discrepancies were detected in the blood bank during the probe, and the officials concerned have been directed to resolve them," PTI quoted Kumar as saying. According to PTI, there are 515 HIV-positive cases and 56 thalassemia patients in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district at present. The matter has also reached to the Jharkhand High Court, which has sought a report from the state health department.