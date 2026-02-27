Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jharkhand
  3. Dumka Municipal Council Election Result 2026 LIVE: Check ward-wise winners

Dumka Municipal Council Election Result 2026 LIVE: Check ward-wise winners

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

Dumka Municipal Council Election results: The Dumka local body comprises 21 wards and is one of the 20 municipal councils in Jharkhand.

Dumka Municipal Council Election Result 2026 LIVE
Dumka Municipal Council Election Result 2026 LIVE Image Source : ANI
Ranchi:

Latest vote counting trends have are coming from the Dumka Municipal Council election results along with of 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand began on Friday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Ballot counting commenced around 8 am. In the initial phase, ballot papers are being segregated before the counting progresses. State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said that results, starting with ward councillors, are expected within a few hours. Polling was conducted using 2 colours of ballot papers, white for councillors and pink for mayors or chairpersons. The elections were held on February 23, with over 63% of the total 43 lakh voters casting their votes.

Prasad said that, except for Dhanbad, counting for 47 urban local bodies is likely to be completed by Friday night. In Dhanbad Municipal Corporation, the process may continue until Saturday as 9 rounds of counting are scheduled there.

Elections were conducted for mayoral and chairperson posts in 48 urban local bodies, and for councillors in 1,042 wards across 9 municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Dumka Municipal Council Election Results:

In Ward 1, Urmila Sharma has been elected. Revti Devi secured victory from Ward 2, while Kusum Kumari won from Ward 3. Sanjeev Kumar Yada was elected from Ward 4.

Nisha Praveen won from Ward 6, Deepa Das from Ward 7, and Mahesh Ram Chandravanshi from Ward 8. Indu Devi secured victory in Ward 9, while Kanhai Sah was elected from Ward 10.

Rajkumari Devi won from Ward 11, and Sapn Sah was elected from Ward 12. Juhi Kumari secured victory from Ward 13. Major Singh was elected from Ward 20.

Dumka Municipal Council elections:

Ward Number Elected Candidate
1 Urmila Sharma
2 Revti Devi
3 Kusum Kumari
4 Sanjeev Kumar Yada
5 TBD
6 Nisha Praveen
7 Deepa Das
8 Mahesh Ram Chandravanshi
9 Indu Devi
10 Kanhai Sah
11 Rajkumari Devi
12 Sapn Sah
13 Juhi Kumari
14 TBD
15 TBD
16 TBD
17 TBD
18 TBD
19 TBD
20 Major Singh
21 TBD

Also read: Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jharkhand
Jharkhand Municipal Council Jharkhand Municipal Council Elections Jharkhand Local Body Elections 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\