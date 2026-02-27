Dumka Municipal Council Election Result 2026 LIVE: Check ward-wise winners

Ranchi:

Latest vote counting trends have are coming from the Dumka Municipal Council election results along with of 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand began on Friday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Ballot counting commenced around 8 am. In the initial phase, ballot papers are being segregated before the counting progresses. State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said that results, starting with ward councillors, are expected within a few hours. Polling was conducted using 2 colours of ballot papers, white for councillors and pink for mayors or chairpersons. The elections were held on February 23, with over 63% of the total 43 lakh voters casting their votes.

Prasad said that, except for Dhanbad, counting for 47 urban local bodies is likely to be completed by Friday night. In Dhanbad Municipal Corporation, the process may continue until Saturday as 9 rounds of counting are scheduled there.

Elections were conducted for mayoral and chairperson posts in 48 urban local bodies, and for councillors in 1,042 wards across 9 municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Dumka Municipal Council Election Results:

In Ward 1, Urmila Sharma has been elected. Revti Devi secured victory from Ward 2, while Kusum Kumari won from Ward 3. Sanjeev Kumar Yada was elected from Ward 4.

Nisha Praveen won from Ward 6, Deepa Das from Ward 7, and Mahesh Ram Chandravanshi from Ward 8. Indu Devi secured victory in Ward 9, while Kanhai Sah was elected from Ward 10.

Rajkumari Devi won from Ward 11, and Sapn Sah was elected from Ward 12. Juhi Kumari secured victory from Ward 13. Major Singh was elected from Ward 20.

Ward Number Elected Candidate 1 Urmila Sharma 2 Revti Devi 3 Kusum Kumari 4 Sanjeev Kumar Yada 5 TBD 6 Nisha Praveen 7 Deepa Das 8 Mahesh Ram Chandravanshi 9 Indu Devi 10 Kanhai Sah 11 Rajkumari Devi 12 Sapn Sah 13 Juhi Kumari 14 TBD 15 TBD 16 TBD 17 TBD 18 TBD 19 TBD 20 Major Singh 21 TBD

