Dumka Assembly Election Result LIVE: JMM's Basant Soren faces tough challenge from BJP's Sunil Soren

Dumka Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE.

Dumka Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Dumka is one of the constituencies which went to poll in the second phase of election on November 20. The constituency witnessed a high-stake battle between BJP candidate Sunil Soren and JMM candidate Basant Soren. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the main parties in the constituency. Hemant Soren from the JMM represented the Dumka seat in the 2019 elections. As per the Election Commission, Dumka seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.76 per cent.

Designated as constituency number 10, Dumka seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Recognised as one of the most significant Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, Dumka holds both political and historical importance. The constituency has long been a bastion of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Hemant Soren of JMM won the seat with a margin of 13188 (8.06 %). He was polled 81,007 votes with a vote share of 48.86%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lois Marandi who got 67,819 votes (40.91%). JVM candidate Anjula Murmu stood third with 3156 (1.9%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,63,512 (67.14%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lois Marandi won the seat. She was polled 69, 760 votes with a vote share of 44.65%. JMM candidate Hemant Soren got 64846 votes (41.51%) and was the runner-up. Lois defeated Hemant Soren by a margin of 4914 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,56,239 (69.24%).

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.