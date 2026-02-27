Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jharkhand
  3. Deoghar Municipal Corporation results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins
 Live now

Deoghar Municipal Corporation results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Deoghar Municipal Corporation results 2026 LIVE: The counting for the Deoghar Municipal Corporation begins at 8 am. The last municipal election was held in 2015.

Deoghar Municipal Corporation Election Results
Deoghar Municipal Corporation Election Results Image Source : India TV
Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the Deoghar Municipal Corporation begins on Friday, February 27, along with results for eight other Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process.

The Deoghar Municipal Corporation has a total of 37 seats, comprising 36 ward councillor posts and one mayoral seat. The previous municipal elections were held in 2015, when BJP-backed Rita Raj won the mayor’s post, while Nitu Devi was elected deputy mayor. Rita Raj had defeated Rita Chaurasia by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Deoghar Municipal Corporation Election Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:00 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begin

    The counting of votes for the Deoghar Municipal Corporation begins on Friday, February 27, along with results for eight other Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Deoghar Municipal Corporation

    • Ward Councillor Seats: 36
    • Mayoral Seats: 1
    • Total Direct Seats: 37
  • 7:29 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP-backed Rita Raj won in 205

    In the 2015 municipal elections, BJP-backed candidate Rita Raj won the mayor's post of the Deoghar Municipal Corporation. She defeated rival candidate Rita Chaurasia by a margin of more than 17,000 votes and Nitu Devi won the deputy mayor's post.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Overview of seats

    Deoghar Municipal Corporation has 36 ward councillor seats and one mayoral post, taking the total number of directly elected seats to 37. The corporation plays a crucial role in managing civic services, infrastructure, and urban planning in Deoghar. The last election was conducted in 2015.

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Deoghar key facts and electoral structure

    The Deoghar Municipal Corporation is an unreserved civic body with a total of 37 directly elected seats. These include 36 ward councillor positions and one mayoral seat. The last municipal election was held in 2015, making the upcoming polls significant for local governance and urban development.

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    562 candidates in fray

    As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.

     

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded highest turnout

    Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.
    Over 43 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 6,000-plus candidates.

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    62% voter turnout recorded

    Around 62 per cent of the nearly 43 lakh voters cast their ballots in the civic elections held across 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on February 23.Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state. Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 5 pm. "Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes today

    The counting of votes for the Deoghar Municipal Corporation will begin at 8 am on Friday, February 27, along with results for eight other Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jharkhand
Jharkhand Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections Jharkhand Municipal Council Jharkhand Municipal Council Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\