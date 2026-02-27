Deoghar Municipal Corporation results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the Deoghar Municipal Corporation begins on Friday, February 27, along with results for eight other Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process.

The Deoghar Municipal Corporation has a total of 37 seats, comprising 36 ward councillor posts and one mayoral seat. The previous municipal elections were held in 2015, when BJP-backed Rita Raj won the mayor’s post, while Nitu Devi was elected deputy mayor. Rita Raj had defeated Rita Chaurasia by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.