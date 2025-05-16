CRPF officer killed, another injured in lightning strike during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand The incident took place in Keriburu village of West Singhbhum district at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. The jungle area was receiving heavy rainfall at the time of incident, as per officials.

Ranchi:

In a tragic incident, a senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer lost his life and another was seriously injured after being struck by lightning during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand on Thursday night. As per officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm in the forested region of Keriburu village, located in the West Singhbhum district, which was experiencing heavy rainfall at the time.

The fallen officer was identified as M Prabo Singh, who held the rank of second-in-command in the 26th battalion. He succumbed to injuries on the spot, officials said. Singh, a native of West Imphal district in Manipur, was leading a unit of CRPF personnel through the dense jungle terrain as part of a critical counter-Naxal mission when the lightning struck.

Assistant Commandant SK Mandal, who was accompanying Singh, also sustained serious injuries in the incident. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention, and his condition is currently being monitored closely.

Officials emphasised that both officers were at the forefront of the operation, guiding their troops through challenging weather and rugged terrain when nature struck with brutal force. The area has been witnessing intense rainfall over the past few days, adding to the dangers already present in the conflict-ridden zone.

Four killed in lightning strikes in parts of Jharkhand

Last month, four people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The incidents occurred in Padma and Churchu blocks on April 10. Three people, including two cousins, lost their lives in Padma block. They were identified as Shiv Pujan Sao, Ajay Sao and Suraj Kandu. They were reportedly grazing cattle in a field and had taken shelter under a hut when the lightning struck, killing them on the spot, as per officials.

(With PTI inputs)

