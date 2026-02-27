Advertisement
Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins across centres

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Chas (Bokaro) municipal election 2026 live updates: Counting has begun across centres. Track mayor race, ward-wise trends, and key developments as results are declared.

Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates
Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Bokaro:

Jharkhand municipal elections 2026 LIVE updates: Counting of votes began on February 27 across 48 urban local bodies, marking the return of elected urban governance in the state after a prolonged gap. The elections, held on February 23, covered 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats, spanning 1,087 wards and involving over 43.33 lakh eligible voters, including more than 21.26 lakh women.

These civic polls are significant as they come after the last major municipal elections were conducted in 2018, restoring local governance structures across urban Jharkhand. Voting took place through ballot papers instead of EVMs, and the elections were conducted on a non-party basis, with no official party symbols on the ballot. The NOTA option was also not available in this cycle, making it a distinct electoral process compared to recent state and national elections.

Among key contests, Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation remains in sharp focus, where counting is underway for 36 direct seats, including 35 ward councillor positions and the crucial mayoral post. The civic body last went to polls in 2015, when independent candidate Bholu Paswan was elected mayor, while Avinash Kumar secured the deputy mayor’s position. With counting progressing, attention is firmly on whether the leadership pattern changes this time.

Stay with us for real-time updates, ward-wise trends, key contests, and ground developments as counting progresses and outcomes become clearer through the day.

Live updates :Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting underway for Chas civic body, mayor race in focus

    Counting of votes began at 8 am for Chas Municipal Corporation amid tight security arrangements. The exercise covers 36 direct seats, including 35 ward councillor posts and the key mayoral position.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Chas last went to polls in 2015

    Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation last held elections in 2015, where independent candidate Bholu Paswan won the mayoral post, while Avinash Kumar was elected deputy mayor. A total of 36 direct seats, including 35 ward councillor posts and one mayoral seat, are in focus this time.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    35 councillor seats in play

    A total of 35 ward councillor seats will be counted along with the mayoral post, taking the total number of direct seats to 36.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Elections held after long gap since 2018

    This election marks the return of urban local body polls in Jharkhand after the last major elections in 2018.

     

