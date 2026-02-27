Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins across centres

Bokaro:

Jharkhand municipal elections 2026 LIVE updates: Counting of votes began on February 27 across 48 urban local bodies, marking the return of elected urban governance in the state after a prolonged gap. The elections, held on February 23, covered 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats, spanning 1,087 wards and involving over 43.33 lakh eligible voters, including more than 21.26 lakh women.

These civic polls are significant as they come after the last major municipal elections were conducted in 2018, restoring local governance structures across urban Jharkhand. Voting took place through ballot papers instead of EVMs, and the elections were conducted on a non-party basis, with no official party symbols on the ballot. The NOTA option was also not available in this cycle, making it a distinct electoral process compared to recent state and national elections.

Among key contests, Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation remains in sharp focus, where counting is underway for 36 direct seats, including 35 ward councillor positions and the crucial mayoral post. The civic body last went to polls in 2015, when independent candidate Bholu Paswan was elected mayor, while Avinash Kumar secured the deputy mayor’s position. With counting progressing, attention is firmly on whether the leadership pattern changes this time.

Stay with us for real-time updates, ward-wise trends, key contests, and ground developments as counting progresses and outcomes become clearer through the day.