Borio Assembly Election Results LIVE: Fierce contest between BJP's Lobin Hembrom and JMM's Dhananjay Soren

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Borio Assembly Election Results 2024

Borio Assembly Election Result 2024: The vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday. One of the key constituencies, Borio, which was part of the second phase of voting on November 20, saw a fierce contest between BJP candidate Lobin Hembrom and Dhananjay Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The battle for the Borio Assembly seat in 2024 was primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Lobin Hembrom, who was previously with the JMM before switching allegiance to the BJP, had represented the Borio constituency in the 2019 elections, where he emerged victorious.

The Borio Assembly constituency is located in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, and is a key political battleground between the BJP and JMM, with a significant tribal population.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections, Lobin Hembrom of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged victorious with 77,365 votes. His closest competitor was Surya Narayan Hansda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 59,441 votes. Tala Marandi of the AJSU Party received 8,955 votes.

In the preceding 2014 elections, Tala Marandi of the BJP won with 57,565 votes, narrowly defeating Lobin Hembrom of the JMM, who garnered 56,853 votes. Surya Narayan Hansda, then representing Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), received 26,823 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.