Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel Plant CGM arrested over fatal CISF 'lathi charge', Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia announced The group of people, under the banner of BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh, were holding a demonstration near the administrative building of Bokaro Steel Plant in support of their demands, including employment.

A Chief General Manager (CGM) of Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) was arrested following an alleged "lathi charge" by the CISF that left one person dead during a protest in the district on Thursday. As per officials, the arrest came after Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao held the CGM accountable for the incident. The incident unfolded when CISF personnel, responsible for the plant’s security, allegedly used force to disperse demonstrators from the 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh' near the administrative building.

The protestors were demanding employment opportunities, but the clash turned fatal when a 26-year-old man lost his life due to the alleged lathi charge. "He was arrested after Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao held him responsible for the incident," an official release issued by the district administration said. In response, the BSL has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh and promised employment to the deceased's family, it added.

Why did the protest erupt?

On Thursday, a group of people under the banner of 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh', held a demonstration near the administrative building of the plant in support of their demands, including employment opportunities, police said. The CISF, which has been entrusted with the security of the steel plant, allegedly resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man, they said.

Jharkhand BJP seeks detailed probe

Meanwhile, activists from various political parties, including the AJSU Party and JLKM, took to the streets in Bokaro on Friday morning to protest against the “lathi charge” on the agitators. A senior CISF official, however, claimed some of their personnel deployed at the spot were pelted with stones by the agitators and also attacked with sticks. Four personnel were injured in the incident, he said. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has sought a detailed probe into the matter by the state government. He also demanded action against the Bokaro administration and the BSL management.

