Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jharkhand
  5. Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal, injured in road accident, dies of cardiovascular failure in Ranchi

Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal, injured in road accident, dies of cardiovascular failure in Ranchi

Ranchi: Mangal Munda sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ranchi Published : Nov 29, 2024 9:59 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 10:01 IST
Birsa Munda great grandson dies, Mangal munda dies of cardiovascular failure in Ranchi, Mangal munda
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal dies of cardiovascular failure in Ranchi.

Ranchi: Tribal icon Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal Munda, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi after being injured in a road accident, died of cardiovascular failure on Friday, an official of the health facility said.

He was 45. Mangal Munda breathed his last at 12.30 am at the state's apex health facility - Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

"Birsa Munda's kin Mangal Munda died of cardiovascular failure around 12.30 am. He was on a ventilator after being critically injured. We tried our best to save him but failed," RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Hiren Birua told media. 

Related Stories
Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan-ISBT Chowk to be known as Birsa Munda Chowk now: Who was he? Know here

Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan-ISBT Chowk to be known as Birsa Munda Chowk now: Who was he? Know here

Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan-ISBT Chowk renamed as Birsa Munda Chowk

Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan-ISBT Chowk renamed as Birsa Munda Chowk

Jharkhand's highest award to be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho': CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand's highest award to be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho': CM Hemant Soren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and the Jharkhand Chief Minister's office were in touch with the RIMS authorities in connection with Munda's treatment.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jharkhand

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jharkhand News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement