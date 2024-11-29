Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal, injured in road accident, dies of cardiovascular failure in Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal dies of cardiovascular failure in Ranchi.

Ranchi: Tribal icon Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal Munda, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi after being injured in a road accident, died of cardiovascular failure on Friday, an official of the health facility said.

He was 45. Mangal Munda breathed his last at 12.30 am at the state's apex health facility - Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

"Birsa Munda's kin Mangal Munda died of cardiovascular failure around 12.30 am. He was on a ventilator after being critically injured. We tried our best to save him but failed," RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Hiren Birua told media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and the Jharkhand Chief Minister's office were in touch with the RIMS authorities in connection with Munda's treatment.