Big relief for Jharkhand job aspirants as HC strikes down Hemant Soren govt's JSSC-CGL cancellation

Ranchi:

In a significant development for thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand, the high court on Friday overturned the state government's decision to cancel the 2024 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination. The court struck down the cancellation notification issued in August 2024, describing the government's decision as "unfair and unjust". Justice Deepak Roshan passed the order after hearing multiple petitions filed by candidates who had successfully cleared the examination. The petitioners challenged the government's decision, arguing that they were not given an opportunity to present their side before the recruitment examination was cancelled.

The state government had scrapped the JSSC-CGL 2024 examination on August 18, citing allegations of large-scale irregularities and question paper leaks. The decision had left thousands of successful candidates facing uncertainty over their recruitment and government job prospects.

Why did the Jharkhand govt cancel the JSSC-CGL exam?

The cancellation came amid widespread protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted in the state. The Hemant Soren-led government maintained that evidence of mass bungling and question paper leaks had emerged, making it necessary to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination. However, candidates who had cleared the examination approached the High Court, questioning the fairness of the government's decision. They argued that despite successfully qualifying in the examination, they were not allowed to present their case before the authorities decided to scrap the recruitment process. After hearing the petitions, Justice Deepak Roshan set aside the cancellation notification, calling the government's decision "unfair and unjust".

Jharkhand govt had ordered cancellation of 22 recruitment exams

The JSSC-CGL controversy was part of a wider dispute over alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations in Jharkhand. Amid protests by job aspirants, the Hemant Soren-led government had decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations conducted since 2014 by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and outsourced agency TDPL. The government had also ordered investigations into 23 other examinations over allegations of irregularities.

1,932 candidates faced uncertainty over their jobs

Earlier, in August, the Jharkhand High Court had put on hold the state government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, following its intervention in the JPSC recruitment case. A total of 1,932 candidates had been selected after the JSSC-CGL results were declared. Several of them had already received their appointment letters and were working in various government departments.

The government's decision to cancel the examination had therefore put their appointments and professional futures in jeopardy, leaving many candidates uncertain about the status of their jobs. However, Friday's High Court order has brought significant relief to all 1,932 selected candidates, who had been facing uncertainty over their recruitment.

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