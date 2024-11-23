Bhawanathpur Assembly Election Result LIVE: BJP's Bhanu Pratap Shahi eyes hattrick victory, counting today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhawanathpur Assembly Election Result LIVE.

Bhawanathpur Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Bhawanathpur is one of the constituencies which went to poll in the first phase of election on November 13. The constituency witnessed a high-stake battle between sitting BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Anant Pratap Deo. Notably, Sahi is seeking a third consecutive victory at this seat. He won the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections. As per the Election Commission, Bhawanathpur seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.91 per cent.

The key candidates for the Bhawanathpur seat were BJP leader and sitting MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi, JMM leader Anant Pratap Deo, Umendra Kumar Yadav from Samajwadi Party, and Pankaj Kumar from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) among others. Notably, the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI-ML contested jointly the Jharkhand polls under I.N.D.I.A. bloc, while the BJP contested with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Bhanu Pratap Shahi of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Sogra Bibi of the Bahujan Samaj Party by 39,904 votes.

In the 2014 elections, BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mamata Bhuiyan from Palamau parliament by 288,807 votes Bhavnathpur is an important political battleground in Jharkhand, where the BJP maintains a strong presence.

Bhawanathpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,783,63 voters in the Bhawanathpur constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 2,023,42 were male and 1,760,21 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 630 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhawanathpur in 2019 was 359 (350 men and 9 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bhawanathpur constituency was 12,699,59. Out of this, 1,435,11 voters were male and 1,264,48 were female voters. There were 295 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhawanathpur in 2014 was 225 (160 men and 65 women).

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.