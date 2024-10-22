Baghmara Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Baghmara Assembly Election 2024

Baghmara Assembly Election 2024: The Baghmara Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 43 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Baghmara is an assembly constituency located in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Janata Dal (United), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM (P)) are the main parties in the constituency. Dulu Mahato from the BJP currently represents the Baghmara seat and was elected from the Baghmara constituency in the assembly election 2019. Baghmara Assembly constituency in Jharkhand holds significant political importance, particularly in the tribal-dominated regions of the state.

Baghmara Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,79,876 voters in the Baghmara constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 87,677 were male and 75,042 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 435 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baghmara in 2019 was 369 (350 men and 19 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Baghmara constituency was 1,54,074. Out of this, 96,087 voters were male and 83,208 were female voters. There were 581 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baghmara in 2014 was 485 (474 men and 11 women).

Baghmara Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 will take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20. The Baghmara constituency will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20.

Baghmara Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Baghmara will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Baghmara Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Shatrughan Mahato from the Baghmara Assembly constituency, while Congress pitted Jaleshwaro Mehato. Other parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates.

Baghmara Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dulu Mahato won the seat with a thin margin of 824 votes (0.46%). He was polled 78,291 votes with a vote share of 43.71%. He defeated Congress candidate Jaleshwar Mahato, who got 77,467 votes (43.25%). JD(U) Subhash Ray stood third with 6,528 votes (3.64%), and Independent candidate Binayak Kumar Gupta was in the fourth position with just 3,527 votes (1.97%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,79,134 (62.64%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dulu Mahato won the seat. He was polled 86,549 votes with a vote share of 51.65%. JD(U) candidate Jaleshwar Mahato got 56,980 votes (32.78%) and was the runner-up. Dulu defeated Jaleshwar by a margin of 29,623 votes (17.66%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 167662 (64.48%). JMM candidate Suraj Mahato came in third with 8053 votes (4.80%), and JVM candidate Sitaram Bhuia was in the fourth position with 2670 votes (1.59%).

Baghmara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Dulu Mahato BJP

2014 Dulu Mahato BJP

2009 Dulu Mahato JVM

2005 Jaleshwar Mahato JD(U)

2000 Jaleshwar Mahato Samata Party

Baghmara Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Baghmara Assembly constituency was 179134 or 62.64%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,67,662 or 64.48 per cent.