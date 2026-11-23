Ranchi:

Sayra Munda, mother of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda has passed away early Monday morning at the age of 91 following a prolonged illness. Just two days earlier, President Droupadi Murmu spoke with Arjun Munda over the phone to inquire about his mother’s health. Bidding farewell to his mother, in an emotional post on X, Arjun Munda wrote, "Mom is no longer in this world… Your passing has not only taken away the shelter of a mother’s love, but also robbed me of the strongest support in life, whose presence made every hardship seem small and every pain feel lighter. The funeral rites for my revered mother will be performed today."

CM Hemant Soren, Governor condole death of Arjun Munda's mother

Condoling the death, CM Hemant Soren wrote, "The news of the passing of the mother of Jharkhand’s former Chief Minister and my elder brother, the respected Shri Arjun Munda ji, is deeply saddening. A mother’s passing is an irreplaceable loss in life. At this time of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Shri Arjun Munda ji and his entire family. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar wrote - "The news of the passing of the revered mother of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and former Union Minister Arjun Munda is deeply saddening. During this difficult time, my condolences are with Shri Arjun Munda and his grieving family. May God give them the strength to bear this grief."

Who is Arjun Munda?

Arjun Munda is a senior tribal leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a three-time former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, and a former Union Minister of India. He was born on May 3, 1968, in Jamshedpur to the late Ganesh Munda and Saira Munda. He completed his schooling in Jamshedpur, earned a bachelor's degree from Ranchi University, and later earned a PG Diploma in Sociology from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He is survived by his wife, Meera Munda, and three sons.

Arjun Munda began his political career in the 1980s with the movement for a separate Jharkhand state. He began his electoral political career with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1995 from the Kharsawan assembly seat at the age of 27. In 2000, he joined the BJP and was re-elected from Kharsawan. After the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000, he was appointed Minister of Social Welfare in the first government led by Babulal Marandi. Following Babulal Marandi's resignation in March 2003, Arjun Munda became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the age of 35, a record for the youngest Chief Minister in the country at the time.

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