Humanity in action: Youths brave floods to rescue stranded BSF soldiers in J-K's Akhnoor | WATCH

Srinagar:

In a moving display of courage and humanity, youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor came to the rescue of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stranded at inundated border posts. A video has also surfaced wherein a group of youth is seen saving soldiers with the help of ropes and tubes in the Pargawal region. The situation turned critical as BSF jawans struggled to remain stationed in submerged areas. That is when local youth stepped forward to rescue the soldiers, risking their own safety. Using boats and makeshift arrangements, they ensured that the stranded personnel were brought to safety.

Notably, torrential rains have caused massive flooding in Jammu and Kashmir which has left several posts waterlogged and cut off access routes. The Jammu region has been facing relentless downpours, leading to flash floods, rising water levels, and widespread damage to property and infrastructure. Authorities have been issuing repeated advisories to the public, while locals continue to play a key role in helping security personnel and fellow residents alike.

Jammu rain havoc: Death count reaches 36

After record rains wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, the death toll in related incidents rose to 36, most of them victims of the landslide on a Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, while there was some let-up in the showers on Wednesday, allowing relief efforts to pick up pace. The water level in the swollen rivers across Jammu showed signs of receding from 11 am, but the flood alert mark was breached by the Jhelum in Anantnag and Srinagar and water entered several residential areas, prompting authorities to assure residents that they are monitoring the situation and people should not panic.

Heavy rain leads to massive damage

Massive damage has been reported to public infrastructure, including several key bridges, private houses and commercial establishments, due to overflowing of water bodies and flash floods across the Union Territory, officials said, adding more than 10,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas. As torrential rains disrupted normal life, Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that all educational institutes will remain closed across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in view of the inclement weather.

