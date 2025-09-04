Woman gives birth to baby on moving train in J-K's Ramban, both stable Railway Station Superintendent Abdul Baseer Bali said the railway staff and the protection force gave all possible help to the woman.

Ramban (J&K) :

A 21-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy on a moving train near Banihal in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said adding that both the woman and her child are healthy.

The incident occurred onboard the Sangaldan-Baramulla when the woman, identified as Akhtera Bano of Sumber village, was travelling with her husband Mohd Ashraf to the government maternity hospital in Sherbagh, Anantnag. However, she went into labour while still on the train.

A midwife, who happened to be a fellow passenger, assisted in the safe delivery of her first child.

Railway Station Superintendent Abdul Baseer Bali said railway staff and the Railway Protection Force immediately extended all possible help. On reaching Banihal station, Akhtera was carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance arranged by a local NGO and taken to the Banihal sub-district hospital, he said.

A doctor at the hospital confirmed that both mother and baby were in good health and admitted for observation.

Expressing gratitude, Ashraf thanked the fellow passengers, railway staff, and NGO workers for their timely support.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Jhelum crosses danger mark as heavy rains batter J-K; flood alert issued

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir weather: Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag declared flood-hit, IMD warns of heavy rains