What is Omar Abdullah's revival plan to rebuild Jammu and Kashmir tourism after Pahalgam terror attack?

Pahalgam attack: The Pahalgam terror attack last month didn't just kill people. It cast a long-term shadow on tourism, one of the contributors to Jammu and Kashmir's economy. Never before have so many tourists been killed in a single attack in Kashmir's violent past.

Srinagar:

In the wake of the tragic and brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday), Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the formulation of a comprehensive tourism revival strategy in order to restore confidence and rejuvenate the Valley's vital tourism sector. Chairing a meeting with tourism stakeholders in Srinagar on Thursday (May 15), CM Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the deep impact of the recent violence on local businesses and livelihoods dependent on tourism.

“We must create a well-thought-out plan without rushing, and implement it with clarity after the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra concludes,” he said.

CM Abdullah outlined multi-pronged revival blueprint that would support-

Hotels

Houseboats

Shikaras

Taxis

Handicrafts

Small businesses

Abdullah also suggested organising unique shopping festivals akin to those in Dubai, laser light shows, and cultural performances to enhance the tourist experience and draw visitors back. Acknowledging the financial distress among stakeholders, especially small entrepreneurs who recently took loans for taxis, minibuses, and guesthouses, the Chief Minister announced his intent to pursue a relief package from the central government.

“We’ll advocate for loan deferments for at least two quarters and push for direct financial support for those affected, particularly in border areas where homes and shops have been damaged,” Omar stated.

Tourists lined up at a Gondola cable car station at Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

CM Abdullah assures tourism sector to raise matter with PM Modi

He further assured the sector that he would personally raise the matter with the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and senior officials in New Delhi to secure urgent intervention. Tourism stakeholders at the meeting recommended hosting Familiarisation (FAM) tours, encouraging LTC-linked corporate visits, government conferences in Kashmir, and securing airfare reductions to make travel more accessible.

Despite the setback, Omar expressed optimism, revealing that several organisations and individuals have already reached out to promote Kashmir’s tourism once again.

“I’m committed to participating in joint promotional campaigns to rebuild trust and show the world that Kashmir is ready to welcome guests with warmth and peace,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

The meeting concluded with a collective agreement to approach tourism revival in a structured, strategic, and sustained manner, ensuring long-term resilience and prosperity for the region.

