Video captures Pakistani drone getting hit in Jammu sky | WATCH A Pakistani drone was intercepted near Jammu airport on Thursday evening, leading to loud explosions and a blackout in the area. Air raid sirens were activated, and residents were advised to stay indoors as a precaution. Security forces are on high alert as authorities investigate the incident.

Jammu:

A Pakistani drone was intercepted near the Jammu airport on Thursday evening, triggering loud explosions and a subsequent blackout in the area. No casualties have been reported from the Pakistani drone attack. The drone was destroyed mid-air before it could hit the ground.

According to local reports, air raid sirens were activated, and residents were advised to stay indoors as a precautionary measure. Security forces have been placed on high alert, and the incident is being closely monitored.

Watch video here:

Videos shared on social media appeared to capture the drone being struck mid-air, with flashes of light visible against the night sky. Authorities have not yet confirmed the full details of the interception, but sources indicate that the drone was targeted as part of ongoing air defence measures along the border.