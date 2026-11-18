Lateef Bhat, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander who was in his 20s, was neutralised by security forces on Wednesday after a week's hunt. Bhat was responsible for an attack on a post of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam that left three personnel injured.

Bhat was also trapped last week, along with another terrorist, Umar Nisar Dar. But back then, he had managed to escape, even though Dar was shot down in an encounter. Soon, a massive search operation was launched by security forces to hunt Bhat.

Video calls to surrender and a mosque hideout

A week later, the wanted terrorist was trapped inside a mosque in Kulgam. Despite his involvement in many attacks, security forces gave him the option to surrender. A top official then video-called Bhat personally, asking him to surrender and hand over his weapons.

But according to multiple media reports, Bhat told the officer that Allah (the Almighty) stands with him and that he is "extremely happy", forcing the security personnel to continue the operation involving the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the CRPF, and other units.

Soon afterwards, the security forces used tear gas to flush him out of hiding inside the mosque. As Bhat stepped out of the mosque and started running, he was shot dead by the forces.

'Some dishes best served when cold'

Merely two hours after Bhat was neutralised, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh posted a congratulatory message on X (formerly Twitter). "Congratulations guys," Singh said, "Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather."

Kulgam Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat Ali Chowdhary, meanwhile, termed the operation a major success. "I do not think there is a bigger success than this in 2026," he told reporters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded the forces, saying the country salutes the brave jawans of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, the CRPF and the intelligence agencies. He also added the operation was marked by a very high level of synergy.

"With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam the day before," Shah said on X.

Bhat: A carpenter-turned-terrorist

According to forces, Bhat was from Kulgam's Khrewan area. A former carpenter, Bhat finished his Class 12 in 2021 and dropped out of college soon after. Forces believe Bhat went missing in November last year, joining the LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Bhat was highly radicalised, and forces believe he was involved in many other attacks, including the killing of a police official in Anantnag on July 22 this year. They also said Bhat was the prime suspect in the targeted killing of two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam on July 31.

The forces had earlier announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for his capture. His killing is a huge success for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

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