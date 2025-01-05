Vande Bharat Express, two other trains' timetable changed; now Srinagar-Jammu journey in 3-hour

Follow us on Image Source : X Vande Bharat Express train

If you are planning to visit Srinagar from Jammu, here is good news for you. Now, you can travel from Jammu to Kashmir's Srinagar in just 3 hours. According to media reports, the Indian Railways has notified a new timetable of three trains, enabling three trains to complete the journey in 3 hours. Vande Bharat Express is one of three trains. With the notification these trains, in a single-trip journey, will take just around three hours from Jammu and Kashmir. As per the new timetable, the train journey will be covered in three hours and 20 minutes.

According to the new timetable, the Vande Bharat Express will depart Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) at 8.10 am and arrive at Srinagar at 11.20 am. The train will return to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3.55 pm after departing at 12.45 pm from Srinagar.

Vande Bharat sleeper train achieves peak speed of 180 kmph during trial

In another development, the Vande Bharat sleeper train achieved a peak speed of 180 km per hour in multiple trials over the last three days on a 40-km stretch in Rajasthan.

The Railway Ministry, in a statement released on Friday, said, "The trails will continue until this month's end before this world-class long-distance travel is made available to the rail commuters across the nation."

The ministry also highlighted a recent video shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X.

"The video shows a nearly full-to-brim glass of water adjacent to a mobile on a plain surface inside a Vande Bharat sleeper train. The water level remaining static can be seen in the video as the moving train achieves near constant peak speed of 180 km per hour exhibiting the element of comfort in the high-speed rail travel," the ministry said.

"The post came after 3 days of successful trials, which concluded on 2nd January, in which a Vande Bharat sleeper train in its loaded condition touched the peak speed," it added.

According to the ministry, on January 2, during a 30-km run between Kota and Laban in Bundi district of Rajasthan, the train reached a peak speed of 180 km per hour.

"A day earlier, i.e.on the first day of 2025, in a 40 km long trial run between Rohal Khurd to Kota, Vande Bharat sleeper train touched the peak of 180 km per hour, the press note said.

"On the same day, peaks of 170 km/hr & 160km/hr were achieved on Kota-Nagda & Rohal Khurd-Chau Mahla sections. These trials will continue for the month of January under the supervision of RDSO, Lucknow," it added.

Once these trials are over, the train will be evaluated by the Railway Safety Commissioner at the maximum speed and only after passing the final stage, it will be officially certified and handed over to Indian Railways for induction and regular services.

