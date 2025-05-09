Vaishno Devi pilgrimage temporarily halted amid security concerns, Jammu on high alert Pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine has been temporarily suspended amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, with officials advising pilgrims to stay in designated shelters until at least 5 am tomorrow. This measure aims to ensure the safety of devotees during the current situation.

Katra (J&K):

In light of heightened security concerns amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has temporarily suspended the pilgrimage to the revered shrine. Officials have advised all pilgrims to avoid travel to the shrine until at least 5 am tomorrow, citing the need for enhanced safety measures as a precaution against potential air threats.

The decision comes as the broader Jammu region remains on high alert following a series of cross-border skirmishes and airspace incursions. With drones and missiles reported over multiple northern states in recent days, including targeted attempts near Jaisalmer and Jammu, the administration is prioritising the safety of thousands of devotees making the trek to the hilltop temple.

Shelters and security measures in place

"All pilgrims are requested to stay at designated shelters provided by the board. Additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of those currently at the shrine," a senior board official said.

The advisory also instructs the local administration to be vigilant for any aerial threats, given the ongoing conflict, and to coordinate closely with defense forces to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and residents in the region.

The Vaishno Devi shrine, a key religious site in Jammu and Kashmir, sees a significant influx of devotees, particularly in the summer months. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and follow security advisories to avoid any untoward incidents during this period of heightened tension.

Air defence units intercept at least 8 Pak missiles targeting bordering areas of Jammu, airport

Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari on Thursday evening, defence sources said here. Drawing a parallel to the tactics of the Palestinian Hamas terror group, the sources said all "cheap" rockets directed at the Jammu region were successfully intercepted and neutralised by Air Defence Units. The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

The sources said that the Pakistani Army has been operating in a manner akin to a terror organisation like Hamas and referred to a meeting between Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Hamas operatives in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last month. There were also potential sightings of hostile drones along India's western border, which were successfully thwarted.

(With agency inputs)