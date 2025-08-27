J-K weather updates: Udhampur records 629 mm rainfall in 24 hours, shatters all-time high Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the widespread devastation caused by torrential rains and landslides in the region. The Prime Minister assured the state of “all possible support” from the Centre.

Udhampur:

In an unprecedented weather event, Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district recorded a staggering 629.4 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, breaking all past records. The extreme rainfall, logged between 8:30 am on August 26 (Tuesday) and 8:30 am on August 27 (Wednesday), has triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and destruction across the region.

Historic rainfall breaks decades-old records

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-

Udhampur : 629.4 mm (Previous record: 342 mm on July 31, 2019)

: 629.4 mm (Previous record: 342 mm on July 31, 2019) Jammu: 296 mm (Previous record: 272.6 mm on August 9, 1973)

This deluge is now the heaviest 24-hour cumulative rainfall ever recorded in Udhampur.

J&K records light to moderate showers till afternoon

The Meteorological Department has released rainfall data for Jammu and Kashmir for the six-hour period between 0830 hrs IST and 1430 hrs IST on August 27, 2025. Most stations reported only light to moderate showers, offering some respite after the record-breaking rains of the past 24 hours.

Rainfall recorded (in mm)-

Jammu (IAF Station): 13.0

Udhampur: 7.0

Bhaderwah: 6.0

Batote: 6.0

Jammu (Main): 5.0

Katra: 4.0

Banihal: 1.0

Qazigund: 0.6

Pahalgam: 0.2

Kukernag: 0.1

Centre assures support

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the devastation. The PM assured the state of “all possible help” from the Centre. “I provided PM Modi details about the situation. He has promised full assistance from the Central government,” Abdullah said.

Relief as rain eases, but damage remains

The CM noted that rainfall intensity had reduced by Wednesday morning, with water starting to recede in some low-lying areas. However, the scale of loss remained severe. He also highlighted vulnerabilities in existing infrastructure:

“In 2014, the same section of this bridge was damaged. This means there is an inherent risk. We must ensure such incidents don’t repeat,” Abdullah cautioned.

Vaishno Devi yatra halted after landslide

The record-breaking downpour also caused a massive landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, killing at least 30 people. The incident occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, forcing the suspension of the yatra.

Expressing grief, the CM questioned preparedness despite prior forecasts, “If we knew about the weather warnings, why weren’t pilgrims shifted to safety? Dozens of innocent lives could have been saved.”

Assessment and response ahead

Officials have confirmed that houses along the riverbanks are at high risk, and preventive action is necessary. Disaster management teams are already on the ground, while further directions have been issued for monitoring vulnerable zones and ensuring the safe relocation of residents.

A wake-up call

The 629 mm rainfall in Udhampur has raised alarm bells about the intensifying impact of extreme weather events in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities now face the dual challenge of immediate relief work and long-term planning to strengthen infrastructure against climate-driven disasters.