J-K: Encounter breaks out in Udhampur following inputs on presence of terrorists

Udhampur encounter: An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Security forces have launched a search operation to locate and neutralise the suspects.

An exchange of fire has taken place. The area was cordoned off. Further details on the situation are awaited as the operation is ongoing.

Soldiers killed in Anantnag encounter

Earlier on Saturday, two Army personnel and a civilian were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district at an altitude of 10,000 feet, officials said. The operation to flush out the terrorists has entered the second day as additional security personnel have been rushed to the area.

Security forces have ramped up their efforts in the woods of Kokernag after an encounter in the Doda district on July 15 that resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, including a captain.

Recent terrorist attacks

After a short reign of peace that started with the abrogation of Article 370, terror activities have again resurfaced in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent spike was mostly witnessed in the Jammu region. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

