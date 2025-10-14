Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in foiled infiltration bid by security forces Additional reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, and a search operation is currently underway to thwart any further infiltration attempt from terrorists.

Srinagar:

Security forces gunned down two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday while foiling an infiltration bid, sources said. A massive search operation has also been launched in the area.

A joint operation was launched on Monday night after suspicious movement was detected along the LoC. Security forces opened fire and the bodies of two terrorists were recovered in the morning, sources added.

Additional reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, and a search operation is currently underway to thwart any further infiltration attempt from terrorists.

Heightened vigilance along India-Pakistan border

The BSF has stepped up its vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir ahead of winter, amid concerns of possible increased infiltration attempts. Intelligence reports indicate that terrorists are positioned at various launch pads across the border, waiting to enter the valley, the officer added.

“Historically, infiltration attempts tend to rise before winter. Keeping this in mind, we have placed our personnel on high alert and intensified border surveillance,” Additional Director General of BSF, Satish S Khandare, told reporters on the sidelines of the Wular 2.0 Marathon in Bandipora district, north Kashmir.

He noted that while it is difficult to provide exact figures, reports suggest that the neighbouring country is setting up multiple launch pads along the border.

“The risk of terrorists infiltrating from across the border always exists, but the BSF and Army remain alert and prepared to thwart such attempts,” he said. “We are carrying out our responsibilities diligently.”

The marathon saw participation from a large number of people, including youth and women, across three race categories -- 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km.

“This is the second edition of the marathon; the BSF organised it last year as well. It forms part of our efforts to build strong ties with communities living near the LoC and the border,” the ADG added.

