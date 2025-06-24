Two dead, nine injured in head-on collision between tempo traveller and mini truck in J-K's Rajouri The accident occurred around 5:30 AM near Chattyari-Chingus, when the tempo traveller, en route from Rajouri town to Jammu, collided with a mini goods vehicle.

Srinagar:

In a tragic accident, two women lost their lives and nine others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a mini load carrier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 5:30 AM near Chattyari-Chingus, when the tempo traveller, en route from Rajouri town to Jammu, collided with a mini goods vehicle. The impact of the crash left the tempo severely mangled, according to authorities.

Nine injured passengers rushed to hospital

The deceased have been identified as Insha Fatima (26), a resident of Khotra, and Farzand Begum (50) from Fatehpur. Both women died on the spot, officials confirmed.

Among the injured are Mohd Iqbal, husband of the deceased Farzand Begum, and their daughter Rafia Iqbal. A total of nine injured passengers were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Seven of the injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Rajouri, while a man and his minor nephew were referred to the military hospital, officials said, citing the severity of their injuries.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.