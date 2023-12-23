Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Akhnoor

Just days after an armed attack on the Indian Army, a terrorist was killed neutralised by security forces along the International Border (IB) trying to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor on Saturday, officials said.

The operation took place when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down. However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

Earlier on Thursday (December 21), at least four jawans were killed and three got injured when terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Thanamandi-Surankote road. It was carrying jawans from Bafliaz area, where a cordon and search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday (December 20).

