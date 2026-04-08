Terror crackdown continues, J-K LG Manoj Sinha sacks two government employees over links with Lashkar, Hizbul

Srinagar:

Continuing the crackdown on the terror network under the zero-tolerance policy, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the dismissal of two government employees over links to terrorist groups, invoking provisions under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.

The action targets individuals accused of having links with Pakistan-backed terror groups and using their official positions to support terrorist activities.

One of those dismissed, Farhat Ali Khanday, was a Class IV employee in the Education Department in the Ramban district. Investigations found that he was working for Hizbul Mujahideen and had been using his government job as a cover to revive terrorism and expand a network in Ramban and nearby areas.

The second sacked employee, Mohammad Shafi Dar from Bandipora, was employed in the Rural Development Department on compassionate grounds following the death of his father, who had served as a plantation watcher. According to officials, Dar was acting as an associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, providing logistical and operational support to militants in the region.

Investigators said Dar facilitated safe houses for terrorists, assisted in their movement and transportation, and shared sensitive information regarding the deployment and movement of police and security forces. He was also involved in building an overground worker network for the group in Bandipora. He was arrested during an operation in April 2025 in which an AK-56 rifle, grenades, and other weapons were recovered.

The administration's crackdown has resulted in the dismissal of over 90 government employees with alleged terror links, according to sources.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha said the government is committed to completely removing terrorist elements from within the system and that there will be no leniency in action against terrorism.