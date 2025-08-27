Swaraj Express stuck between Jammu and Katra for 24 hours, hundreds spent night inside halted train The Swaraj Express was left stranded on the railway line between Jammu and Katra for 24 hours on Tuesday after the track was hit by boulders. A rescue operation was launched, but was delayed because the road near the railway line had also been damaged.

Jammu:

A passenger train, the 12472 Swaraj Express, has been left stranded on the railway line between Jammu and Katra for the past 24 hours after the track was hit by boulders amid heavy rainfall in the region. The incident, which happened at 12 noon on Tuesday, left hundreds of passengers stranded, who were forced to spend the night inside the train.

A rescue operation was launched, but was delayed because the road near the railway line had also been damaged. Currently, the local administration and authorities are trying to remove the debris and restore connectivity in the region.

The incident happened at a time when Jammu had been battered by heavy rainfall, largely affecting normal life in the region. On Tuesday, a landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi Shrine, leaving more than 30 people dead, while several others were injured.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by the local administration. However, they have been facing issues as the connectivity has been largely affected in Jammu due to the heavy rains. Amid this, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has urged people to replan their yatra once the weather improves.

PM Modi pays tributes to landslide victims

Prime Minister on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the landslide in Jammu. In a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), he said: "The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being."