Suspicious object found in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora; area cordoned off

Srinagar:

A suspicious object was found on the roadside along the Sopore-Bandipora road near the Mangnipora Kehmah road on Sunday, triggering a security alert in the area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Personnel from the Bandipora police and the 27 Assam Rifles rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. A bomb disposal squad was also called in to examine the object, while security arrangements in the area were tightened.

Civilians have been strictly barred from passing through the affected stretch, which has been completely sealed off. Traffic movement on the road was halted, and commuters were advised to avoid the route. Authorities have implemented temporary diversions to regulate movement.

Sources said the area remains under strict surveillance, with security forces maintaining a tight vigil until the bomb disposal squad completes its assessment. Residents and travellers have been urged to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation.

Suspicious object found and destroyed in Sopore

Earlier on Friday, a suspicious object was spotted on the Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway in north Kashmir's Sopore area. The object was found near Hygam, prompting an immediate alert to prevent any possible threat. Soon after the information was received, a joint team of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot.

The area was sealed off, and traffic movement on the highway was temporarily stopped as a safety measure. Civilians were also asked to stay away from the location.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was later called in to examine the object. After careful inspection, the squad safely destroyed it.

This comes a day after a major security alert was triggered in the Anantnag district after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Latif was spotted at a local market. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with CRPF personnel, launched a coordinated operation to track him down. Latif had joined the terror outfit in November and is reportedly active in the South Kashmir region.

Security officials said the terrorist managed to flee towards a forested area before the forces could surround him. A search operation was immediately intensified in the adjoining terrain, but he slipped away using the dense forest route, they said. The hunt for Latif continues as agencies remain on high alert across the district, they added.

